Kyiv [Ukraine], July 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday signed a decree to appoint a new commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), a branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the decree, published on the presidential website, Viktor Khorenko was appointed the commander of the SOF.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Facebook that Khorenko previously served as a commander of the special reserve of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

Khorenko will replace Hryhorii Halahan, who was dismissed by Zelenskyy earlier in the day.

Last week, Zelenskyy dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, blaming them for insufficiently dealing with a large number of traitors in their agencies. (ANI/Xinhua)

