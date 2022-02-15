Kiev [Ukraine], February 15 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced of Russian invasion on February 16 in his Facebook post.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Also Read | Accident in Bolivia: 4 Killed, 22 Injured in a Bus Crash in Chuquisaca Department, Say Reports.

Zelensky in an address to his nation posted on Facebook, "We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack," according to a Facebook translation.

He wrote that Ukraine will hold a Day of Unity on Wednesday. He said the relevant decree has already been signed.

Also Read | South Korea Rolls Out 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots For High-Risk Groups Amid Surge In Omicron Infections.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. The troop build-up had raised concerns among the US and NATO allies that Russia is planning a military incursion.

However, Russia has continually denied having any such plans.

Officials from Ukraine, Russia and NATO nations have engaged in diplomatic discussions for weeks with hopes of easing the tensions in the region, but the conversations did not bear any breakthroughs.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday and said that "swift and severe costs" would follow if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden administration officials have also warned that Ukraine could be invaded "any day now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)