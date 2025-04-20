New York [US], April 20 (ANI): United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a message for peace and solidarity as the world celebrates Easter.

In a video message on X, shared on Sunday, the UN Chief gave a call for solidarity and compassion across the world.

In the post on X, he noted, "To all Christians celebrating #Easter, I want to express my best wishes, especially to those who cannot celebrate in peace and security because of conflict and persecution. In this moment of hope and resurrection, I want to appeal for a world of solidarity and compassion".

In his video message, Guterres brought to attention how several Christian families and communities are unable to celebrate Easter with peace and security as the world continues to suffer because of conflicts, persecution.

Sharing the message of the spirit of Easter, he appealed for solidarity and compassion to prevail upon the world.

Earlier, Pope Francis on Sunday delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, he was able to offer the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the "City [of Rome] and to the World". Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effect of sins.

Pope Francis dedicated his Easter Urbi et Orbi message to calling for peace worldwide, for global disarmament and for the release of prisoners.

In a text of the Pope's Easter Sunday message released by the Vatican says that he spoke first of the Holy Land, "wounded by conflict", and home to an "endless outburst of violence".

He extended his closeness, in particular, to the people of Gaza and to the Christian community in the enclave where "the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation."

"I appeal once again," Pope Francis said, "for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, for the release of the hostages... and for access to humanitarian aid." (ANI)

