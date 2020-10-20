United Nations, Oct 20 (PTI) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the "indiscriminate" attack on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan, saying those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

A car bomb targeting an Afghan police headquarters in the western province of Ghor on Sunday killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 100, including women and children.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” a statement issued by his spokesperson said on Monday.

Guterres strongly condemned the “indiscriminate attack” in an area where many civilians are present.

The United Nations remains committed to support the people and government of Afghanistan, the spokesperson said.

