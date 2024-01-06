Kabul [Afghanistan], January 6 (ANI): Associate Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has intended to organise the second meeting of the country's special envoys for Afghanistan at an appropriate time, as reported by TOLO News.

Tremblay emphasised that this is to discuss the recommendations of the independent assessments.

"This is to cement international consensus on the way forward and to discuss the recommendations of the independent assessments," she said.

Moreover, Tremblay said that the mission of the UN Special Coordinator and Independent Assessor of the UN, Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, has been extended until the end of February, reported TOLO News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has called for the invitation of its representatives to the meeting of the special envoy.

"Any meeting which is being held regarding Afghanistan, the presence of the representatives of the Islamic Emirate is needed. If the representatives of the Islamic Emirate is not present, the meeting will undoubtedly not be effective," said Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson.

International relations analyst Wahid Faqiri noted that in the past two and a half years, the Taliban has been creating problems for the international community.

"The Afghan government should have a parallel movement regarding such meetings. Unfortunately, the Taliban government during the past two and a half years has made hurdles ahead of the international community instead of cooperating with it," Faqiri said.

Earlier, the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, highlighted that the broad meeting on Afghanistan under the auspices of the UN may be conducted in mid-January, reported TASS. (ANI)

