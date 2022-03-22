New York [US], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN General Assembly (UNGA) will vote Wednesday on a draft resolution on Ukraine, the second such resolution since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesperson said Monday.

The 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly will be held after a letter requesting the resumption was received by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak told reporters in an email.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Ukraine Says Russian Troops Forced Out of Kyiv Suburb; Zelenskyy Rules Out Surrender, Presses Putin for Talks.

"A draft resolution sponsored by Ukraine and other member states has been submitted and is being processed," she said.

According to diplomatic sources, the new UNGA draft resolution focuses on the humanitarian situation, calling for the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, journalists, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | India Is Bit Shaky in Terms of Showing Support Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Says US President Joe Biden.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)