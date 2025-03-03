Geneva [Switzerland], March 3 (ANI): At the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk delivered a powerful statement, underscoring urgent human rights issues in China.

Turk's remarks emphasized that while China has engaged with the international human rights system, progress in addressing systemic violations has been insufficient, and the international community must ramp up its efforts.

Turk particularly highlighted the ongoing persecution of lawyers, human rights defenders, and citizen journalists, many of whom face arbitrary detention under vague criminal charges.

He stated, "While China is engaging with the international human rights system, I refer back to my previous updates raising serious concerns and hope to see meaningful progress on these issues. I continue to make representations on behalf of lawyers, human rights defenders, and citizen journalists who have been arbitrarily detained under vague criminal offences."

The issue of Hong Kong's national security laws also came under heavy scrutiny. Turk pointed out, "In Hong Kong SAR, the broad application of national security laws continues to stifle civic space," drawing attention to the laws' detrimental impact on fundamental freedoms.

Furthermore, Turk extended his concerns to the Xinjiang region, noting, "The recent report by International Labour Organization experts on counter-terrorism measures and labour programmes in the Xinjiang region reinforces our own grave concerns and underscores the urgency of addressing our longstanding recommendations."

He also voiced alarm over ongoing restrictions in Tibet, stressing, "I am deeply concerned by the impact of education policies and the continued restrictions on freedom of expression, religion, and belief in the Tibet Autonomous Region."

Turk's remarks called for heightened international pressure on China to address these pervasive human rights violations and respect fundamental freedoms.

China has always faced criticism for human rights violations, including restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and religion. The government suppresses dissent, censors the media, and detains activists. The treatment of ethnic minorities, such as Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and Tibetans, remains a significant concern, with reports of forced labor, mass detention, and cultural repression. (ANI)

