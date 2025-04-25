Geneva [Switzerland], April 25 (ANI): Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, has strongly condemned the brutal treatment of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders by Pakistani security forces while they were in custody.

In a post on X, she expressed concern over the mistreatment of Baloch Women Human Rights Defenders (WHRD'S), including Mahrang Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and the reported transfer of Beebow to another prison. Lawlor called for their immediate release and emphasised that any treatment they endure in custody should adhere to the Mandela Rules.

The detainees, including Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Beebow Baloch, are reportedly victims of abuse, with allegations that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel assaulted them while prison authorities were present.

Relatives of the activists claim that they were initially denied visitation rights, but it was later confirmed that Beebow Baloch had been moved from Huda Jail to Pishin Jail by CTD personnel after being missing for several hours. She is said to have suffered severe torture and is currently on a hunger strike, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the actions, accusing the state of using illegal and cruel tactics to suppress their movement, but reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle for rights. When Gulzadi Baloch's family was allowed to visit, they noticed visible signs of abuse, and Gulzadi confirmed that her fellow detainees had also been mistreated, The Balochistan Post cited.

According to The Balochistan Post, human rights groups and legal organisations across Balochistan have condemned the violence, with the Kech Bar Association announcing a boycott of court proceedings in protest.

The Makran High Court Bar Association, along with other bar associations in Kech, Gwadar, and Panjgur, released a joint statement condemning the unlawful removal of Beebow Baloch by CTD personnel, calling it a clear violation of human rights. (ANI)

