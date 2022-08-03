New York [US], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations is launching a fact-finding mission to investigate a strike on a prison in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region which killed Ukrainian POWs, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

The Olenivka detention centre, hosting Ukrainian prisoners of war, was attacked by Ukrainian troops with US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in late July, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The strike killed 50 people and wounded over 70.

Also Read | ‘Yudh Abhyas’: India-US To Hold Military Exercise Near LAC in Uttarakhand Amid Rising Tensions with China.

"I decided in line with my own competencies and powers to launch a fact-finding mission. I have no authority to do criminal investigations but to launch a fact-finding mission. Terms of reference for the fact-finding mission are being prepared at the present moment. They will be shared with the government of the Russian Federation and the government of Ukraine," Guterres told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)