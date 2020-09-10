London, Sep 10 (AP) The Secretary-General of the United Nations appealed to donor countries and others to pitch in USD 35 billion for a World Health Organization-led initiative that aims to speed the research and development of tests, treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus.

“Without an infusion of USD 15 billion over the next three months, beginning immediately, we will lose the window of opportunity” to advance research, increase manufacturing and start delivering new tests and drugs for COVID-19, said Antonio Guterres at the start of a WHO-led meeting on the initiative, known as the Act Accelerator.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Update: ‘Dexamethasone Has Already Proven Effective For Patients With severe And Critical COVID-19’, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He called for a “quantum leap” in funding to increase the chances of a global solution that could restore normality to the world. So far, the mechanism has received less than USD 3 billion.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the numerous deals struck by countries with pharmaceuticals to secure their own coronavirus vaccine doses “could compromise equitable access and halt progress in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.” (AP)

Also Read | India Takes On Chair at Russia, India, China Meeting on the Sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Says EAM Jaishankar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)