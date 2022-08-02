Cairo, Aug 2 (AP) The United Nations says Yemen's warring parties agreed Tuesday to renew an existing truce for another two months after international concerted efforts.

The UN's envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement that Yemen's internationally recognised government and the country's Houthi rebels agreed to extend the truce for two more months.

Also Read | Chinese Foreign Ministry on Nancy Pelosi’s Visit to Taipei, Says ‘Stop Playing Taiwan Card to Contain China’.

The statement said that both sides of the conflict had also agreed to try to reach a 'more expanded truce agreement. (AP)

Also Read | US Delegation Visit Honours Commitment to Taiwan’s Democracy, Says US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)