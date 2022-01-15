United Nations, Jan 14 (PTI) The UN Security Council has condemned the Houthi seizure and detention of a UAE-flagged cargo vessel, which has seven Indian nationals onboard, demanding the immediate release of the vessel and the crew.

“The Members of the Security Council condemned the Houthi seizure and detention of the UAE-flagged vessel, RWABEE, off the coast of Yemen on January 2, 2022,” the Council said in a Press Statement on Yemen issued Friday.

The Council demanded the immediate release of the vessel and its crew and underscored the necessity of ensuring the crew's safety and well-being until their release.

“They called on all sides to resolve the issue quickly and underlined the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law,” the Council said.

India has expressed grave concern over the seizure and detention by the Houthis of the United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel and over the safety of the seven Indian nationals onboard, calling for the immediate release of the crew members and the vessel.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Yemen Wednesday, Tirumurti voiced concern that the seizure and detention of the UAE vessel ‘Rawabi' off the coast of Hudaydah earlier this month has further exacerbated the ongoing tensions.

“We express our grave concern at this act, which has the potential to deeply compromise the maritime security in the region. Seven Indian nationals are among the crew members on board the ship and we are deeply concerned about their safety and well-being,” Tirumurti said.

Urging the Houthis to immediately release the crew members and the vessel, Tirumurti said the Houthis also bear the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the crew members till their release.

The Council recalled their condemnation of the increasing number of incidents off the coast of Yemen, including attacks on civilian and commercial ships, which pose a significant risk to the maritime security of vessels in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.'

“The Members of the Security Council urged all parties to de-escalate the situation in Yemen and to engage constructively with the UN Special Envoy in order to return to inclusive political talks,” the Press Statement said.

