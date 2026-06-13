World News | UN Spox Denounces Attack Killing 3 Indian Seafarers

New York [US], June 13 (ANI): Stephane Dujarric, the Chief Spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemned the attack on Commercial Tanker MT Settebello that killed three Indian seafarers.

"That is an attack that was clearly condemned by the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation, and we fully support and second that language," he said, as reported by RT.

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After reports suggesting that the memorandum of understanding for the peace agreement between Tehran and Washington includes an extension of the ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework for further talks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, US President Donald Trump on Friday rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in "good faith" while dealing with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had misrepresented the contents of the proposed deal and criticised the country's leadership for what he described as dishonourable conduct.

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He further alleged that Iran was behind the attacks on three vessels carrying Indian seafarers near the Hormuz Strait, which resulted in the deaths of three, despite the US Central Command having confirmed that the strikes were carried out by American naval forces, calling the incident "totally unacceptable."

"The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing. What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," Trump said in its post.

"Very dishonourable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!" he added.

Earlier, CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire "on all fronts", including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement's signing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)