Cairo, Feb 10 (AP) The United Nations says it has suspended its humanitarian operations in the stronghold of Yemen's Houthi rebels after they detained eight more UN staffers.

In a statement Monday, the UN said the “extraordinary” decision to pause all operations and programmes in northern Saada province was due to lack of “the necessary security conditions and guarantees.”

The rebels in recent months have detained dozens of UN staffers, as well as individuals associated with aid groups, civil society and the once-open US Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital. (AP)

