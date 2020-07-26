New York [USA], July 26 (ANI): President-elect of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Sunday said that he has postponed his upcoming visit to Pakistan due to "technical flight problems".

"We had to postpone my visit to Pakistan, originally scheduled for 26-27 July, upon invitation by HE Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi, due to some technical flight problem," Bozkir said on Twitter.

The Turkish diplomat added that he was looking forward to visiting Pakistan in the near future.

"I am hoping to visit Pakistan in the near future and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities, regarding the issues and priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly agenda," the Turkish diplomat added.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he was looking forward to welcoming the UNGA president to Pakistan soon for a "constructive and fruitful" visit. (ANI)

