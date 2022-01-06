New York [US], January 6 (ANI): In order to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, aggravated due to severe winter conditions, the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) collected USD 1.5 billion for the cause.

The spokesperson of the General Secretary of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, announced that based on the estimates of the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), they have so far collected USD 1.5 billion to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

OCHA said that in 2021, donors provided USD 1.5 billion for two humanitarian appeals, including USD 776 million of the USD 606 million required for the Flash Appeal launched in September by the Secretary-General, and USD 730 million of the USD 869 million sought in the Humanitarian Response Plan.

"Provision of winterization support, including cash and non-food items, is also underway in various parts of the country," Dujarric said.

Dujarric at the daily briefing in New York on Tuesday said that in the past 24 hours, heavy snowfall and rain have impacted a number of areas, disrupting flights to and from Kabul Airport. He said that winter is making the lives of Afghan people more difficult, reported Tolo News.

"Further snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days," UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban took control of the war-torn nation in mid-August.

Moreover, the humanitarian crisis has spiked since international aid has dried up. (ANI)

