Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Days after Shehbaz Sharif took charge as Pakistan Prime Minister, the Establishment Division has promoted and transferred officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), and the Secretariat Group, as per media reports.

According to a notification issued by the division on Saturday, 43 PAS officers, 31 of PSP and 23 of the Secretariat Group have been promoted to Grade 19, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | Bilquis Edhi Dies at 74: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Pakistani Humanitarian Activist.

The division, on the recommendation of the Departmental Selection Board, has issued notifications for the promotion of officers of all three cadres to Grade 19. Regular promotions have been given to 34 PAS officers.

Thirty-one PSP officers were also promoted to Grade 19, according to the publication.

Also Read | Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Yemen, Says Kremlin.

Sharif the leader of the joint opposition took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11 after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

This brought to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped Pakistan since a no-confidence motion was on March 8 introduced against Sharif's predecessor Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)