Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has inaugurated the integrated UAE field hospital in the city of Abeche, to provide medical and healthcare services to Sudanese refugees in the Republic of Chad.

Developed at a cost of over USD 20 million, the field hospital comprises departments covering paediatrics, gynaecology and obstetrics, orthopaedics, general surgery, and internal medicine. It also incorporates an operating room, emergency department, laboratory, pharmacy, and a fully equipped radiology department, as well as 10 beds for the intensive care unit (ICU) and 50 beds for inpatients and other medical specialities.

Operated by Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, the field hospital's team is made up of 22 doctors, 92 nurses, 12 medical support staff and 41 non-medical support staff.

The launch of the field hospital is part of the UAE leadership's commitment to provide continuous humanitarian and relief support to the Sudanese people, alleviate their war-caused burdens and meet their medical, humanitarian and relief needs, in line with the UAE's policy to stand by friendly countries and support them in various circumstances.

On this occasion, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed that the opening of the hospital is part of the support provided by the UAE to Sudanese people affected by the harsh conditions resulting from the conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023.

It also supports the efforts of the Republic of Chad to respond to the humanitarian situation and alleviate the pressures caused by the influx of large numbers of Sudanese refugees into its territory, he explained.

Sheikh Shakhboot expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Chad for its efforts and cooperation in establishing the hospital, which also provides services to nearby areas.

He added that the hospital's inauguration today is a continuation of the UAE's many humanitarian, relief and developmental support initiatives launched during the past months to meet the basic needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad and their host communities. Such initiatives include the UAE field hospital and the foreign aid coordination office in Amdjarass, the rehabilitation and maintenance of schools, drilling wells, distributing food aid, and setting up lighting units for roads and markets.

Sheikh Shakhboot noted that the establishment of the USD 20 million integrated field hospital in Abeche was designed per the highest medical standards and modelled on the most advanced field hospitals, highlighting its comprehensive medical team covering all specialties.

He said that the team operates around the clock and includes dozens of experienced and highly qualified doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians, backed with the latest medical devices, equipment and medications.

The hospital, Sheikh Shakhboot continued, will provide support and assistance to the Sudanese people to reduce the suffering of refugees and host communities, while providing the necessary medical services to those affected, especially the most vulnerable groups of patients, children, women and the elderly.

The inauguration was attended by Rashid bin Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, Abdul Majeed Abdul Rahim, Chad's Minister of Health and Prevention; Bachar Ali Souleymane, Governor of Chad's Ouaddai Province; Mohammed Saleh, Mayor of Abeche Municipality; Sharif II, Sultan of Ouaddai Province, and a number of Chadian officials, as well as representatives of the UAE institutions supervising the implementation of the project and the UAE medical team.

During the past five years, the UAE has provided around USD 467 million worth of aid to the Republic of Chad, of which USD 100 million went to support Sudanese refugees in Chad. (ANI/WAM)

