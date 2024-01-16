Kabul [Afghanistan], January 16 (ANI): The economic insecurity in Afghanistan has worsened under the Taliban rule, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said in its latest report, Khaama Press said.

The UNDP report released on Sunday reveals that 69 per cent of Afghanistan's population faces a shortage of necessities, including healthcare, essential goods, suitable living conditions, and vital job opportunities.

As per the report, the social and economic situation in Afghanistan has darkened since the emergence of the Taliban administration, resulting in severe economic insecurity for the population.

The UNDP report states that currently, seven out of every ten people in Afghanistan are unable to meet their basic life requirements and are grappling with economic insecurity, as per Khaama Press.

The organisation's findings highlight the attack on women's rights and its consequences, alongside the collapse of the banking system in Afghanistan, as undeniable setbacks that have raised serious concerns.

Since coming to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on women, including bans on education and working with aid agencies, both domestic and international.

These restrictions have further aggravated the economic plight of the Afghan population, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis in the country, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

