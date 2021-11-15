New York [US], November 15 (ANI): The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has established two offices in Afghanistan to scale up humanitarian response to its nationals, the agency said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, UNFPA-Afghanistan informed that the new offices have been opened in Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces.

The agency also said it was expanding its operations in the country's western province of Herat.

"The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is expediting its response to the humanitarian crisis in #Afghanistan by building new offices in #Kandahar and #Nangarhar provinces and expanding existing operations in #Herat province. Its efforts are still accelerating," the agency wrote in Pashto. (ANI)

