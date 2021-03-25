Geneva [Switzerland], March 25 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday (local time) co-sponsored a resolution led by the United Kingdom on "Promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka" in the 46th session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The United States, in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Core Group and like-minded countries, worked to include a mandate for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to collect, analyze and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, said the official statement of UNHRC.

"We hope to continue working through UN mechanisms and partner countries to support this major step towards accountability," said the US in UNHRC.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday, along with 13 other countries abstained from voting at UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on the Sri Lanka resolution

The resolution was adopted by the council as 22 countries out of 47 voted in its favour.

The resolution was brought after OHCHR earlier in January released a damning report on gross rights violations in Lanka.

China and Pakistan voted against the resolution. Although India abstained from voting it, however, reiterated its position in a statement made by first secretary Pawan Badhe in the council.

He said, "India's approach to the question of human rights in Sri Lanka is guided by the two fundamental considerations of support to the Tamils of Sri Lanka for equality, justice, dignity and peace, and ensuring the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka."

"We have always believed that these two goals are mutually supportive and Sri Lanka's progress is best assured by simultaneously addressing both the objectives," the statement said. (ANI)

