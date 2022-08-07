Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): Amid soaring cases of targeted killings in Afghanistan, another incident of killing has come to light where a tribal elder was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen on August 6.

The incident took place in eastern Afghanistan on Friday and it resulted in protests by the locals of the region who blocked the Torkham-Jalalabad route for almost two hours at the tribal elder's death, Khaama Press reported.

The protesters called for justice and urged the security officials to apprehend the criminals responsible for the crime.

The tribal leader who was killed in the horrifying incident was Malek Jameel, who according to the local media was forcefully taken out of his residence on August 5 by unidentified armed men before being shot dead.

According to Khaama Press, the tribal elder was taken forcefully abducted from his house on Friday night and his body was found the next morning.

The rising cases of attacks on Afghan people since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan have increased manifold. Another tribal elder, on Friday was killed by unidentified attackers while performing morning prayers at a mosque in the Chaparhar district of the eastern Nangarhar province.

In both incidents, no group or organization has claimed responsibility for the killings of two influential tribal elders in Nangarhar province. The assurances of the Taliban for the provision and maintaining the security of the Afghan people have fallen flat as crimes and target killings, in particular, have increased in different provinces of Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

A latest report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) lists at least 160 extrajudicial killings of former government and security officials by members of the de facto authorities between 15 August 2021 and 15 June 2022.

Former soldiers, government officials, and those who have worked with foreign alliances are not yet safe since the Taliban's takeover. They are either killed or imprisoned and the Taliban are taking no responsibility and are closing the files as mysterious murders by unknown gunmen.

The law and order situation has deteriorated since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August. Although the leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Ahkundzada announced a general amnesty following the unexpected fall of the former government, there have been several reports of arbitrary detentions, targeted killings, and attacks on local residents as well.

Besides these brutal killings, Afghanistan's economy has also crashed since the Taliban's take over of Kabul, plunging the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. (ANI)

