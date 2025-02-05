Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri with Sergei Tysvilev, Minister of Energy in Russia. (Image: X@HardeepSPuri)

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, held talks with Sergei Tysvilev, the Minister of Energy of Russia, on Tuesday.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation between India and Russia and explored further opportunities for collaboration.

Also Read | Apple Furious Over Porn App: Apple Lashes Out at AltStore PAL, EU Rules After First Pornography App Hot Tub Comes to iPhones in Europe.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy to receive His Excellency Mr Sergei Tysvilev Minister of Energy, Russia today. We reviewed our ongoing cooperation between Russia and India in both the upstream and downstream sector, and explored opportunities for further collaboration."

https://x.com/HardeepSPuri/status/1886813215688155611

Also Read | Cat Ban Coming in Scotland? Facing Flap Over Cats, Scottish Government Denies It Plans to Ban Felines.

Earlier in the day, a Russian parliamentary delegation led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, met Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, "Russian Parliamentry Delegation led by Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, H.E., Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin met Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan today. Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Shri Rahul Narwekar also remained present on the occasion."

https://x.com/LokSabhaSectt/status/1886670206996766954

The Maharashtra Governor later posted on X, saying that the Russian delegation paid him a courtesy call at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

https://x.com/maha_governor/status/1886660404073677025

"A Russian parliamentary delegation, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament (Duma), on a visit to India, paid a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai," the post read.

Earlier on Monday, the delegation paid a visit to the Parliament House, as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the robust and time-tested friendship between India and Russia serves as a shining example of cooperation and diplomacy for the world to emulate.

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1886357750042796336

Om Birla also mentioned having a "productive meeting" with the Russian parliamentary delegation and as India marks 75 years of the constitution, he shared strides made by India with them.

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1886357765028991038

Speaker Birla extended congratulations to Russia on a very fruitful and substantial chairmanship of the BRICS in 2024 and recalled his visit to the BRICS Parliamentary Summit in St Petersburg in 2024. He underscored the importance of such exchanges in strengthening parliamentary processes and deepening ties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)