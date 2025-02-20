New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday welcomed Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay as he is set to participate in School of Ultimate Leadership's Leadership Conclave in the national capital.

Tobgay will participate in the event as a keynote speaker.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said, "A warm welcome to PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan, as he arrives in India to participate in the School of Ultimate Leadership's Leadership Conclave as Keynote speaker. Received by MoS Pabitra Margherita, his visit will further strengthen the unique & enduring ties of friendship & cooperation between India and Bhutan."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the PMO said.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave, which will be held from February 21-22, will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains, such as politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business, and the social sector, will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership.

The conclave will foster an ecosystem of collaboration and thought leadership, facilitating learning from both failures and successes, to inspire young audiences, his office said.

School of Ultimate Leadership is an upcoming leadership institution in Gujarat to enable authentic leaders to advance the public good.

The aim is to broaden the landscape of political leadership in India through formal training and to include those who rise through merit, commitment, and passion for public service and not just from political lineage.

SOUL brings in insights, skills and expertise necessary to navigate the complex challenges of leadership in today's world, it added. (ANI)

