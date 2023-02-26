MoS Meenakshi Lekhi interacted with the local Nyshi Tribe in Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh (Image Source: Twitter Handle of MoS Meenakshi Lekhi)

Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday visited the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh in order to review the implementation of Central Government schemes like Last mile connectivity, Har Ghar Jal, Ujjwala Yojana, etc.

She received a warm welcome from the district officials, Deputy Commissioner, MLA and BJP Karyakartas upon her arrival in Koloriang, the district HQ of Kurung Kumey district.

She interacted with the local Nyshi Tribe, where the locals showcased their culture to her and adorned her with the local dress of the tribe.

Lekhi visited the District Hospital and the Primary School in the area and reviewed the progress.

She also visited the PSA Oxygen Plant installed under the PM CARES Scheme during COVID-19.

Lekhi insisted on banning single-use plastic and urged the locals to use their indigenous methods of making biodegradable disposable cutlery.

She also suggested the installation of a Plastic Crushing Machine at the District Primary school.

She directed the district officials to chart out a method of waste disposal system so that the beauty of the area is intact.

She also visited Ziro and Malinithan during her visit to Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

