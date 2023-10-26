New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Trade Ministers' Meeting in Osaka, Japan from October 28-29, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

On the fringes of the outreach programmes, the Minister will also hold bilateral discussions with a select group of G7 nations, invitee nations, and a few international bodies, including the WTO.

Each year, the trade ministers of the G7 member states gather to discuss the global trade and investment concerns that face the world today and to chart a path forward for improved trade and investment.

Under its Presidency this year for the G7 Trade Ministers meeting to be held during October 28-29, Japan has invited India along with a very few other invitee countries (Australia, Chile, Indonesia, and Kenya) to participate in the outreach program to be held on October 28.

Apart from them, International organisations such as WTO, ERIA and OECD have also been invited.

For this year's outreach programme, Japan has chosen two current topics: "Promote Trade and Sustainability-environment, Development and digital, including prospects for WTO MC13" and "How to enhance Supply Chain Resilience," the official press release of Ministry of Commerce and Industry read.

The G7 is an intergovernmental political forum consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, France, Canada and Germany.

Additionally, the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated member". G7 meetings are organized around shared values of pluralism, liberal democracy, and representative governments. G7 Members constitute 10% of the world's population but cater to around 40% of World GDP, the release added. (ANI)

