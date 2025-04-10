Kathmandu [Nepal], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is in Kathmandu for a meeting of Agriculture Ministers of BIMSTEC nations, visited Pashupatinath Temple with his family today.

Chouhan shared a video from his visit to Pashupatinath Temple on social media platform X. He also planted Rudraksh and Harsingar saplings in the temple premises.

In the video, he said, "I am fortunate to offer prayers at Pashupatinath Temple along with my family. I am blessed to be here....The prayers at the temple bring new energy and inspiration to us."

https://x.com/ChouhanShivraj/status/1910219448587337891

Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed further strengthening the strong historical, cultural and people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed happiness that the BIMSTEC conference held in Nepal has emerged as an important milestone in the global efforts towards food security, agricultural prosperity and farmer empowerment.

In a post on X, Chouhan stated, "During my Nepal visit, I paid a courtesy call on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. @kpsharmaoli ji. During this, we discussed on further strengthening the strong historical, cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Nepal. There was a substantial dialogue, especially on expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture and related sectors, jointly addressing common challenges, and working together towards Sustainable Development Goals."

"In keeping with the 'Neighborhood First' policy of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government of India has been encouraging cooperation with Nepal at every level. I am happy that the BIMSTEC Conference held in Nepal has emerged as an important milestone in the global efforts towards food security, agricultural prosperity and farmer empowerment," he added.

In a press release, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated, "He conveyed greetings from the leadership in India and discussed the close and friendly relations between India and Nepal, which are deeply rooted in historical, cultural, civilizational and people-to-people ties. Ways to further strengthen India-Nepal cooperation in various segments of agriculture were also discussed."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is on an official visit to Nepal from April 8-10, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced. Chauhan arrived in Nepal to participate in the 3rd Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture (3rd BAMM) hosted by Nepal in Kathmandu on April 9.

"Over the past decade, BIMSTEC has emerged as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region. 'Agriculture and Food Security' is one of the BIMSTEC core areas of cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.

"This was the third meeting of BAMM, the highest decision-making body shaping regional agricultural cooperation. The 1st BAMM took place in Myanmar on 12 July 2019, followed by the 2nd BAMM in India on 10 November 2022. During the 3rd BAMM, the Agriculture Ministers deliberated on ways and means to infuse greater momentum to the BIMSTEC agriculture sector including fisheries and livestock cooperation," it added.

Chouhan held a meeting with Nepal's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development on Wednesday. During the meeting, he congratulated his counterpart for successfully hosting the 3rd BAMM. The two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in agriculture.

The Ministers reviewed the progress made in various bilateral initiatives and developmental projects in the field of agriculture and discussed opportunities for further collaboration.

The release said, "Both Ministers also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Government of Nepal, on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture in Kathmandu on 09 April 2025. The agreement aims to promote cooperation between both countries in areas such as agricultural science and technology, agricultural production, crop production, agricultural trade and marketing, plant protection and market access, horticulture, integrated farming systems, micro irrigation, natural resource management, organic farming, bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides, post-harvest management, climate resilient & sustainable agriculture."

The visit of Chouhan to Nepal to participate in the 3rd BAMM and hold other key bilateral engagements has continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and helped in advancing our bilateral and regional ties further, especially in the area of agriculture and related fields. (ANI)

