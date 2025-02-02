Houston, Feb 2 (PTI) A United Airlines flight bound for New York was evacuated Sunday morning after catching fire during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA reported that United Airlines Flight 1382 had to abort its takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to a “reported engine issue” around 8:35 am.

A video obtained by FOX 26 Houston shows flames visible on the plane's wing. In the footage, a flight attendant can be heard instructing passengers to remain seated, while one traveller exclaims, “No, it's on fire!”

Passengers evacuated using stairs and the emergency slide, according to the Houston Fire Department. A video from the scene shows a group of fliers standing on the tarmac.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported. The Houston Fire Department stated they did not have to extinguish a fire related to the incident.

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A319, scheduled to fly to LaGuardia Airport in New York. There were 104 passengers and five crew members onboard.

A replacement aircraft is set to depart for New York at 12:30 pm, the Houston Airport confirmed.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the incident.

