Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): US Attorney General William Bar on Thursday lambasted China for engaging in "economic blitzkrieg" in order to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower.

In a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bar accused the Chinese government of a "mercantilist" approach to business and trade, Bangkok Post reported.

"The People's Republic of China is now engaged in an economic blitzkrieg -- an aggressive, orchestrated, whole-of-government, and indeed, whole-of-society campaign to seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower," Barr said.

"It is clear that the PRC seeks not merely to join the ranks of other advanced industrial economies, but to replace them altogether," said the top US legal officer.

He warned against US dependence on China to produce essential goods like medical supplies and blasted US companies to give up to Chinese pressure.

"If Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive."

Tensions between China and the US have escalated lately over a string to issue including the South China Sea, Hong Kong, trade, Coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

