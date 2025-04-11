Washington, DC [US], April 11 (ANI): Bangladesh has officially become the 54th country to sign the Artemis Accords, a set of principles guiding responsible space exploration, at a ceremony held during the 2025 Investor Summit in Dhaka on April 8.

The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city.

According to US State Department, Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Md Ashraf Uddin signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh in the presence of US Charge d'Affaires to Bangladesh Tracey Jacobson.

"The United States and Bangladesh enjoy an enduring partnership of more than 50 years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific," as per the US State Department

"Bangladesh's signing of the Artemis Accords demonstrates its willingness to join a growing coalition of countries that share a vision of peaceful exploration and use of outer space," it added.

Charge d'Affaires Tracey Jacobson from the US Embassy in Dhaka participated in the event, and NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro contributed remarks in a pre-recorded video message.

"We are thrilled by Bangladesh's signature of the Accords," said NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro.

"Bangladesh affirms its role in shaping the future of space exploration. This is about ensuring that our journey to the Moon - and beyond - is peaceful, sustainable, and transparent. We look forward to working together, to learning from one another, and to seeing how Bangladesh's incredible talent and vision contribute to humanity's next great chapter in space."

"Bangladesh's commitment to the Artemis Accords will enhance the country's engagement with NASA and the international community," said Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

"By signing the accords, Bangladesh builds upon an important foundation for the open, responsible and peaceful exploration of space."

In 2020, the United States, led by NASA and the US Department of State, and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords, a first-ever set of practical guidelines for nations to increase safety of operations and reduce risk and uncertainty in their civil exploration activities. That group of signatories has grown to more than 50 countries today.

The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements, including the Registration Convention and the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices for responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data, the statement said. (ANI)

