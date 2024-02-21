New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis held discussions on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries including in domains of economy and security, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Wednesday.

Addressing a special briefing on the visit of the Greece Prime Minster, Kwatra said the university linkages between the two countries are poised to increase.

Also Read | US: Man Accused of Killing His Five-Year-Old Daughter Told Friend ‘He Hated Her to His Core’ as She Reminded Him of His Ex-Wife in New Hampshire.

He said several MoUs and understandings have been arrived separately between the private sectors as also between the think tanks of the two countries.

"The return visit of PM of Greece within six months of Indian PM's visit to Greece brings to fore the shared commitment of the two sides to deepen their strategic partnership and very comprehensive and rich discussions today focused on all aspects of building that strategic partnership economic, political as also security," Kwatra said.

Also Read | Another Critic on Vladimir Putin’s Hit List? Kremlin Source Urges ‘Watch Health’ of Jailed Dissident.

Answering a query, he said links between the two countries in the area of education are increasing.

"It is our expectation that the university linkages between the two countries will enhance. We are in the process of expanding and encouraging Universities of other countries to come up and set up their education linkages in India with different universities. At this stage, I do not have the names of specific universities that would form part of this linkage, as far as Greece is concerned," Kwatra said.

In his remarks at the joint press conference, Greece PM said the two countries are making significant progress towards deepening the strategic cooperation in various spheres including security and defence, investment and trade, science and technology, cyberspace, education, culture, tourism, and agriculture.

Greece and India are close to one another in many respects, he said.

Mitsotakis is on a two-day State visit to India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)