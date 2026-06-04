World News | University of Liverpool to Establish Bengaluru Campus as India-UK Strategic Ties Deepen

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): In a major boost to India's educational landscape, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, witnessed the formal handing over of a Letter of Approval to the University of Liverpool for the establishment of its new campus in Bengaluru.

The announcement, made during the first ministerial review of the "India-UK Vision 2035," serves as a landmark initiative in India's ongoing efforts to evolve into a global hub for learning, research, and innovation.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Joined UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to witness: Handing over of Letter of Approval to the University of Liverpool for establishing its campus in Bengaluru; Memorandum of Understanding between King's College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence."

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Minister Pradhan lauded the initiative, noting that the presence of leading international universities like the University of Liverpool will significantly expand academic opportunities for Indian youth and strengthen long-term institutional collaboration.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to witness the handing over of Letter of Approval to the University of Liverpool for establishing its campus in Bengaluru in the presence of Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary H.E Yvette Cooper. This marks a significant milestone in the implementation of NEP 2020 and India's journey towards becoming a global hub of learning, innovation and research. The presence of leading international universities in India will expand opportunities for our youth, strengthen academic collaboration and further deepen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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"I congratulate University of Liverpool on this landmark initiative and look forward to welcoming its first cohort of students to India," he added.

Strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership, India and the UK held the first ministerial review of the "India-UK Vision 2035" during the maiden official visit of Cooper to Delhi.

"I would like to take the opportunity to recognize some of the significant progress recently on the vision 2035 which includes the signing of the CETA, the UK India UK technology security initiative, the adoption of the defense industrial roadmap, the climate technology startup fund, the offshore wind energy task force, and of course the coming to India of universities from the UK of which the most recent is the University of Liverpool whose decision was announced today. So once again, let me welcome you and let me underline that Vision 2035 continues to guide our relationship. I look forward to our discussions and let me invite you to make your opening remarks," said Jaishankar.

Cooper arrived in Delhi late Wednesday night on a two-day official visit.

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In a post on X, MEA said, "A warm welcome to the Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, on her first official visit to India. Her visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

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