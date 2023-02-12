Washington, Feb 12 (PTI) The head of an India-centric US business advocacy and strategic group on Saturday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for taking steps to attract investments across various sectors and improving the business ecosystem in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government hosted a three-day gala global investors summit between February 10-12, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the roadshows ahead of the summit attracted investment proposals worth about Rs 33 lakh crore.

Over 18,000 MoUs were signed with various companies during the run-up to the event, the state government said, pointing at the possibility of 92 lakh new jobs over the next few years.

“The (UP) government has made a concerted efforts to attract investors across tech, manufacturing, green energy, education, pharma, and the healthcare space,” Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), said after the conclusion of the investors summit.

A number of companies from the US have attended the summit and applauded the state government for taking steps to attract investment and improve the business ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

“I commend the government on PLI reforms at the state level, given the focus on making India a manufacturing hub. The Prime Minister's economic vision at a global level and the Chief Minister's vision at the state level make for a compelling picture for the overseas investor,” Aghi said.

In December last year, a high-profile delegation of the UP government visited the US to woo American investors.

“We saw a tremendous response across the US when the visiting delegation from UP arrived in December last year,” he added.

