Upendra Singh has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Burundi, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.

He will have his residence in Kampala.

An Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1998 batch, Singh is presently the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda.

"Shri Upender Singh Rawat (IFS:1998), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Burundi, with residence in Kampala," the MEA informed through an official release.

He is expected to take up his new assignment shortly. (ANI)

