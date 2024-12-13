Washington DC [US], December 13 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned the invitation extended to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration.

While the ETGE praised the initial Trump administration for its historic recognition and condemnation of China's human rights abuses in Occupied East Turkistan, it argued that the invitation undermines America's stance on these issues and could damage its moral credibility on the global stage.

"Uphold America's Principles and Rescind Xi Jinping's Invitation The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) strongly condemns the invitation extended to #XiJinping to attend President @realDonaldTrump's inauguration," posted ETGE on X.

The ETGE highlighted the ongoing atrocities committed by China in the region, including the mass internment, torture, forced labour, sterilization, and cultural destruction of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples.

"Since 2014, millions of #Uyghurs, #Kazakhs, #Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples in Occupied East Turkistan have been subjected to mass internment, torture, enslavement through #ForcedLabor, sterilization, and cultural and physical annihilation," read ETGE statement.

These actions, according to the ETGE statement have escalated under Xi Jinping's leadership to the scale of genocide. "Under Xi Jinping's leadership, the Chinese regime has escalated its campaign of colonization and genocide in East Turkistan into the worst atrocity since the Holocaust. Simultaneously, Xi's regime wages unrestricted warfare against the United States through economic and military espionage, cyberattacks, and propaganda campaigns. It has devastated America by trafficking fentanyl into American communities--killing hundreds of thousands--and unleashed the China virus (coronavirus), which has taken the lives of over one million Americans," added the statement.

The statement argued that inviting Xi Jinping to an event celebrating American democracy a system that the Chinese regime actively seeks to dismantle represents a betrayal of American values and a failure to support those oppressed by China's regime.

"Inviting Xi Jinping to the inauguration of American democracy--a system he actively seeks to destroy--is an affront to America's values and a betrayal of the oppressed who suffer under China's tyranny, as well as the American people who have endured the consequences of China's unrestricted attacks against the United States," added the statement.

The ETGE compared the invitation to the appeasement of Adolf Hitler by British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain before World War II, calling it a dangerous gesture that could embolden a genocidal dictator.

"President Trump, history will judge this moment with unwavering clarity. Inviting Xi Jinping is not just a misstep--it mirrors Neville Chamberlain's disastrous appeasement of Adolf Hitler, a decision that emboldened a genocidal tyrant and unleashed one of the darkest chapters in human history. The genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, no different from Hitler, does not belong at the celebration of freedom and democracy; he belongs in the dock of an international tribunal, answering for his genocide and crimes against humanity," read the statement.

The ETGE called on President Trump to rescind the invitation, urging him to uphold his administration's legacy of supporting freedom and holding China accountable for its human rights abuses.

"Honor your administration's legacy of upholding American values and holding China accountable for its crimes. Stand firm with the oppressed people of East Turkistan and demonstrate to the world that America will never honor genocidal dictators or compromise its principles. The values of freedom, justice, and humanity demand nothing less," added the statement. (ANI)

