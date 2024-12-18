Wisconsin [US], December 18 (ANI): Investigators found that a 15-year-old girl was the shooter in the Wisconsin school shooting that killed two and injured six at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, CNN reported.

The girl identified as Natalie Rupnow later died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, Satya Rhodes-Conway, thanked first responders for their prompt action on the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, CNN reported.

Conway called the shooting a "terrible and traumatic event." Still, she said if "there's any positive in it," administrators and staff at the school, police and first responders were all prepared to handle the situation.

Conway said it is "far too early" to comment on if the parents of the teen shooter at Abundant Life Christian School will face criminal charges.

"We don't know nearly enough yet," CNN quoted her as saying.

She added that she thinks law enforcement will "take the steps necessary" as the investigation goes on.

Officials are now investigating the shooter's online activity, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

"We're asking anyone who knew her or who may have insights into her feelings leading up to yesterday to please contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers," he said Tuesday at a news conference.

He said officials will "not be releasing specifics about these social media accounts at this time." CNN quoted Barnes as saying that figuring out the shooter's motive "is our top priority."

"But at this time, it appears that the motive was a combination of factors," he said.

Barnes said Tuesday that everyone was a target in the deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School. "Some have asked if people were specifically targeted. Everyone was targeted in this incident, and everyone was put in equal danger," CNN quoted.

Police are now focusing on identifying the motive in the fatal shooting, as per CNN. Barnes said figuring out the motive of the shooter is a top priority for investigators.

He said at a news conference on Tuesday that it appears to be a "combination of factors". He added that they were also investigating whether the shooter's parents owned the gun used in the deadly shooting, CNN reported. (ANI)

