Washington DC [US], June 2 (ANI): Six people sustained injuries in Boulder, Colorado in the United States after a man attacked and set people on fire people participating in a rally supporting Israeli hostages, local media reported.

A suspect ,identified as an Egyptian national, whose visa had expired in 2023, has been detained by the FBI which is called it a "targeted terror attack" and is investigating the incident that took place at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday CBS News reported.

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI chief Kash Patel said on X.

Witnesses said the suspect used a "makeshift flamethrower" and threw Molotov cocktails that burned multiple victims during a march in support of Israeli hostages, according to an FBI official cited by the CBS report.

The Egyptian national, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, had arrived in the US two years ago and overstayed his visa. Fox News reported that he was arrested at the scene, after he allegedly set his victims on fire as they peacefully rallied on behalf of Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Soliman was heard yelling "Free Palestine" and other anti-Israel slogans during the attack on victims ranging in age from 67 to 88. Online records show Soliman has been booked into the Boulder County Jail as per the Fox News report.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed the National Counterterrorism Center is working with the FBI and local law enforcement on the ground.

"The @ODNIgov's National Counterterrorism Center is working with the FBI and local law enforcement on the ground investigating the targeted terror attack against a weekly meeting of Jewish community members who had just gathered in Boulder, CO to raise awareness of the hostages kidnapped during Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Thank you to first responders and local authorities for your quick response and action." (ANI)

