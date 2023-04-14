Washington, April 14: In a viral story doing the rounds in the US, former US President Donald Trump revealed to Tucker Carlson in a Fox News interview that US troops abandoned their combat dogs in Afghanistan while leaving the country.

The US has been shocked by the revelation that its military abandoned its combat 'officer' dogs while leaving Afghanistan. This disclosure was made by Trump to Journalist Tucker Carlson in a Fox News interview. Trump's revelation has since gone viral and public opinion in this dog-loving nation is in a state of disbelief that how could US troops abandon the military dogs in a hostile nation which dislikes dogs. Donald Trump Indictment: Supporters of Former US President Gather As He Departs From Florida After Arraignment (Watch Video).

In the viral video, the US former President was heard saying that US President Joe Biden's administration had left the Army dogs in Afghanistan. "And they left everything. They left the dark of night. They left the lights on. They left the dogs, by the way," Trump said during the interview with Carlson.

He claimed that in the last 18 months of the US army in Afghanistan, there were no deaths and was "surrendering" because of China, which is a nuclear country. "We (US) were surrendering, taking the military out first, leaving USD 85 billion worth of equipment behind, and giving up Bagram (a district in Parwan Province of Afghanistan). I was going to keep Bagram. I was getting out. But. Not for Afghanistan. It's 1 hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. It's one of the biggest Air Force bases in the world, I think the biggest, with runways that go 10,000 ft. I was keeping that because of China, not because of Afghanistan," Trump said.

This comment came after Biden blamed Donald Trump's administration for troubled US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, according to a document released by the White House. In a 12-page document, the Biden administration said, "President Biden's choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor." Donald Trump Hit With 34 Serious Criminal Charges After Historic Arrest, Pleads Not Guilty.

John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said that Biden inherited a depleted operation in Afghanistan from Trump that crippled the US response."Transitions matter. That's the first lesson learned here. And the incoming administration wasn't afforded much of one," Kirby told reporters. Biden was left with a stark choice: withdraw all US forces or resume fighting with the Taliban. "Clearly we didn't get it right," Kirby said, but he sidestepped questions about whether Biden has any regrets for his decisions and actions leading up to the withdrawal.

The document recalled the year 2017 when Trump took the office, at that time there were more than 10,000 troops in Afghanistan but eighteen months later, after introducing more than 3,000 additional troops to just maintain the stalemate, President Trump ordered direct talks with the Taliban without consulting with any of the allies or the partners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)