San Antonio [US], June 10 (ANI): An US Air Force Base in San Antonio has been put under lockdown on Wednesday because of an active shooter situation.

At around 12:30 p.m (local time), Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland told personnel that they should take immediate cover.

There are no suspected injuries at this time, the base announced.

"Active shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement lockdown procedures immediately and take cover," the statement said.

The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland, the base said.

JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

