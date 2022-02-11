Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): A group of Western countries and entities, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union, expressed concern over the recent political arrests in Sudan and called on the authorities to stop such practices in a joint statement.

"The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America), Canada, Switzerland, and the European Union are alarmed by the February 9 arrests and detentions of several high-profile political figures," the statement said on Thursday (local time).

Also Read | India Raises Concern Over Hostile Activities in UK, Seeks Action.

The countries also condemned the recent arrests and detentions of civil society activists, journalists, and humanitarian workers on the part of Sudan's military authorities, the statement said.

Such actions are inconsistent with Sudan's stated commitment to resolve the political crisis and return to a democratic transition and the Sudanese government should halt such practices and immediately release all unjustly detained people, the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19: One-in-Three Adults Develop New Conditions After Coronavirus Infection, Finds Study.

"We remind Sudan's military authorities of their obligations to respect the human rights and guarantee the safety of those detained or arrested and the need to ensure that due process is consistently followed in all cases," the statement added.

On October 25 coup, top civilian politicians in Sudan were detained and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)