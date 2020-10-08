New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday extended his congratulations to the Indian Air Force on the 88th Air Force Day.

Taking to Twitter, Juster said, "Defence cooperation is a cornerstone of the US-India relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."

Also Read | Did Donald Trump Say Doctors Praised How His Body Killed Coronavirus And His DNA is Not DNA But USA? Here’s Fact Check of US President’s Fake Viral Quote.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on the Air Force Day 2020.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

Also Read | George Floyd Murder: Accused Policeman Derek Chauvin Released on $1 Million Bail Bond.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)