Mexico City, Jun 16 (AP) The United States Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on a Mexico-based migrant-trafficking gang that supplied asylum seekers with false papers to game the process.

Known as the Hernandez Salas organization, the gang is based in the border city of Mexicali, across the border from Calexico, California.

Also Read | Pakistan: National Accountability Bureau Summons Former PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Again.

Since at least 2018, the gang organised travel by migrants from “countries posing national security concerns”, according to the Treasury Department, though it did not specify what countries those were.

The gang then smuggled the migrants into the United States.

Also Read | Sexual Consent Raised in Japan From the Age of 13 to 16; Was Among the World's Lowest.

The Treasury said in a statement that the criminal scheme hurts those who really need asylum protection.

“The practice of human smuggling and the facilitation of fraudulent documentation undermines the US asylum system,” the statement said, “damaging public confidence in the vetting process and jeopardizing access to protection for vulnerable persons fleeing conflict, famine, and persecution”.

The gang is allegedly run by a woman, Ofelia Hernandez Salas, with links to the Sinaloa drug cartel. The sanctions also applied to four associates and two hotels used to house migrants. Hernandez Salas is under arrest in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to face US charges.

The department said the gang charged migrants between USD 10,000 and USD 70,000 for package deals of travel to Mexico, fake documents and smuggling fees to enter the United States.

The sanctions imposed by Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) freeze assets of the companies and people in the United States. They also prohibit US citizens and businesses from any transactions with the targeted entities. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)