US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. (Photo credit: US embassy website)

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): The United States on Friday announced a disaster aid of USD 1 million in support of Pakistan to address natural disasters, such as the ongoing flooding, according to the US Embassy in Pakistan.

US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, announced the grant during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

The US ambassador said that the humanitarian assistance, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will build the resilience of agricultural communities in Sindh Province, and support Pakistan's disaster management authorities in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces to better respond to future disasters.

Blome asserted that the people of the US stood with the people of Pakistan during the challenging time, adding, "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones in the floods across Pakistan and who are also dealing with recovery efforts."

"We are proud to help build the resilience of Sindh communities so they are better able to face such disasters in the future. We remain committed to helping Pakistan recover and rebuild as quickly as possible."

Pakistan has been witnessing heavy rains and floods in parts of its provinces, which have claimed many lives and devastated several homes.

According to Geo News, Sindh CM briefed the US ambassador on the losses and damage caused by the heavy downpour and added that the heavy rainfall had badly damaged eight districts out of three divisions in Sindh.

"Overall 723 days have been affected, whereas 548 different roads stretching over 2,135.4 kilometres, 45 bridges, 32 shops, 22,817 houses partially and 4,520 completely damaged, 974 livestock perished, and crops over an area of 676,484 acres were washed away," said the CM Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah said heavy rains had so far claimed 130 lives, including 54 males, 11 females, and 65 children, while 422 people sustained multiple injuries, Geo News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed gratitude for the US government's efforts, through USAID, to strengthen Pakistan's disaster management capabilities and work with Sindh communities, most prone to natural calamities.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on Friday forecast thunderstorms with a few "heavy" to "very heavy" falls and occasional strong winds in several parts of Sindh in the next two days.

The department has forecast thunderstorms with a few heavy to very heavy falls and occasional strong winds in parts of Pakistan until Aug 14 with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is also likely to intensify in Balochistan's north-eastern and southern districts and may trigger flash floods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Besides, heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbela and Hub districts and over the Kirthar mountain range may create extra pressure on Hub and Thaddo dams and downstream areas.

Heavy falls may create waterlogging and urban flooding in low-lying areas during the forecast period, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

