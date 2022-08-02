Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): The United States announced to deliver USD 550 million package of military aid to Ukraine, the State Department informed in a statement on Monday.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our seventeenth drawdown since August 2021 of up to USD 550 million in arms and equipment from US Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine's self-defence," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today's announcement includes more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm artillery systems that Ukraine's forces are using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country," the statement added.

Blinken said this drawdown will bring total US military assistance to Ukraine to approximately USD 8.7 billion since the beginning of the Administration of Joe Biden.

"The United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's aggression," Blinken added.

Blinken said that the people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom from Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault for over five months.

The US reiterated its support for Ukraine, "Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver. We stand united with Ukraine," Blinken stated.

Earlier, condemning Russia's "premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war" on Ukraine, Blinken had said that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with the arms to defend itself.

"These efforts, combined with direct US humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine, support documenting evidence of Russia's war crimes against Ukraine's civilians, and continued efforts to ratchet up pressure on Putin's crumbling economy together will help weaken the Russian Government's position and further isolate them from the world until Russia ends its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," he had said.

Blinken had also reiterated the US support of Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "This is a tragic and catastrophic war of choice entirely of Russia's making, and the United States, its allies, and partners will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their just cause the defence of their country and their democracy. Together, we continue to support Ukraine's defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he had stated.

Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

