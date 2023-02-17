New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt on Thursday joined the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) leaders in Delhi to discuss the challenges and opportunities for India's clean energy transition.

USISPF is an independent non-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership in Washington DC and New Delhi.

Pyatt is on an official visit to Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi from February 13-17.

On Wednesday, Pyatt thanked the COEP's Bhau Institute in Pune for a tour of their engineering labs supporting start-ups and small businesses that will accelerate innovation in India's clean energy development.

Pyatt on Wednesday also tweeted: "Delighted to visit @geindia in Pune today. Great to see American companies working w/India on advanced manufacturing for the #cleanenergy transition. India is the 3rd largest wind power market in the world - and American firms are trusted partners in the India growth story."

A recent media note by the US Department of State said that Pyatt will discuss further cooperation on the clean energy transition, energy security, and increased energy access across South Asia in the context of US-India strategic cooperation and India's G-20 Presidency.

According to the US State Department media note, while in Mumbai, Pyatt will meet private sector leaders to foster the deployment of renewable energy sources. He will visit American-invested clean energy manufacturing and technology centres in Pune and speak to entrepreneurs and students at the College of Engineering Pune.

In New Delhi, he will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials, participate in the 2023 Tata-Hoover India-U.S. Symposium, and participate in a conversation with women leaders in energy, the press note read. (ANI)

