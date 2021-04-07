Washington, Apr 7 (PTI) The US Chambers of Commerce has launched the US-Bangladesh Business Council with an aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her address to the virtual launch ceremony on Tuesday, said, "The US has remained a strong partner in our journey towards democracy and development. It is important that both the countries provide adequate policy support to further expand bilateral trade. We are constantly improving our physical, legal and financial infrastructure to facilitate foreign investment."

"Bangladesh's sustained economic growth, rapidly expanding domestic market and growing connectivity with a vast regional market of four billion people makes Bangladesh a promising destination for the US business and investment. I hope the US-Bangladesh Business Council will help expand the economic partnership between our two countries," said Hasina.

The council, to be led by Nisha Biswal, president of the US Bangladesh Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce senior vice president for South Asia, will focus on advocacy and engagement to strengthen the bilateral commercial partnership.

"Under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has seen tremendous growth and so too has its partnership with the United States," said Biswal, who served as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs under President Barack Obama.

"The US-Bangladesh Business Council will work to strengthen trade and investment between our two countries, promote transparency, inclusion and market-based reforms so that we can ensure that the coming decades continue to build prosperity and opportunity for the people of Bangladesh," she said.

Observing that the US is one of Bangladesh's most important trading partners, Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and Head of International Affairs for the US Chamber of Commerce, said that the launch of the council reflects the US Chamber of Commerce's commitment to advance efforts to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The US-Bangladesh Business Council is a reflection for the need of a dedicated platform to understand and partner with the Bangladesh of the Future, said Jay R. Pryor, vice president, Business Development for Chevron and the Inaugural Chair of the Council's Board of Directors.

Reflecting on Bangladesh's growth, Pryor noted its future will be "one that is sustainable, helps Bangladesh reach its economic development goals and by doing so, creates a business environment that empowers Bangladeshi women, enables small business growth, and strengthens communities through better access to healthcare, employment, and also energy".

