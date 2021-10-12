Kennett Square, Oct 12 (AP) President Joe Biden attended his nephew's wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O'Toole King.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Pamela To Strengthen Into Major Hurricane Before Hitting Shore Near Mazatlan Port in Mexico.

King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens' home.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Economics 2021: David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens Win Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences for Societal Research.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)