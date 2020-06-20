Washington, Jun 19 (AP) The capital of the United States is moving to the second phase of its reopening next week.

Washington, D.C., officials say the anticipated spike in COVID-19 infections appears to have been successfully blunted by months of social restrictions.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down, Claim Several Users Whose Last Seen Setting Has Allegedly Malfunctioned: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Playgrounds, libraries, gyms and nail salons will be able to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday.

All nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.

Also Read | Singapore: Indian National Jailed for GST Fraud and Money Laundering.

Theaters, cinemas and concert venues will remain closed but they can apply for a special waiver from the District government.

Public pools will reopen on a limited basis, although Washington Mayor Bowser said earlier this week that it may take a few weeks to properly prepare the facilities.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, and houses of worship can hold in-person for 100 people or 50% capacity — whichever number is smaller.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington stood at 9,952, including 530 deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)