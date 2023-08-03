Washington, D.C [US], August 3 (ANI): Following an emergency call regarding the presence of an active shooter in the US Capitol on Wednesday, the Capitol Police have urged the people to take 'Shelter-In-Place' as the investigation continues.

According to the police, they continue to stay in touch with the people there.

"Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here," the US Capitol Police tweeted.

The Capitol Police, however, noted that there are no confirmed reports of gunshots.

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the US Capitol Police tweeted.

"If you are in the area, follow the directions of our officers," the Police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

