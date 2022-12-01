Kabul [Afghanistan], December 1 (ANI): The United States condemned the blast that took place in Afghanistan's Samangan, which claimed 16 lives and said that all Afghani children have the right to go to school without fear.

Taking to Twitter, US Special Representative for Afghanistan said, "Terrible news from Samangan this morning. Children were among those killed and injured in an attack on a religious school. The United States condemns this senseless attack against innocent civilians. All Afghan children have the right to go to school without fear."

Also Read | China Anti-Lockdown Protests: People Angry As Beijing Fails To Prevent Coronavirus Cases Despite Its 'Zero COVID' Policy, Says Report.

Earlier, on Wednesday, at least 16 people were killed and 24 wounded in the blast that took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan in Afghanistan during the afternoon prayers, reported Tolo News.

A doctor of Samangan Provincial Hospital said that at least 15 people were dead and 27 injured others have been brought to this hospital, reported Tolo News.

Also Read | China May Face Serious Geopolitical, Other Challenges During Xi Jinping's Third Term, Says Report.

A Taliban official said that at least 10 students were killed as the bomb blast occured at a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Local officials said the blast happened during the afternoon prayers.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, the capital of the northern Samangan province.

So far, no group or organization has taken responsibility for the explosion.

Blasts and violence have become a regular affair in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year.

Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)